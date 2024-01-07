Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Bought by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,259,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789,477 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 160,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 50,172 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth $1,251,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 57,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 40,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.35 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.