Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stake Cut by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 574,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $39,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.87. 1,133,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,644. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.01.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

