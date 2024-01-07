Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after buying an additional 92,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 49,573 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,764.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after buying an additional 446,957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $41.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,193. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.5914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $6.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.31%.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

