Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,053 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $30,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.89. 490,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $182.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.31 and a 200-day moving average of $165.61.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

