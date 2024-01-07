Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 162 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,211,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,825 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,340,000 after acquiring an additional 58,279 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $257.93. The company had a trading volume of 835,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,791. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.99 and a 200-day moving average of $245.21. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $208.93 and a 12 month high of $263.59.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.