Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for about 0.7% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $14,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,919,000 after buying an additional 395,351 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,920,000 after buying an additional 45,816 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,485,000 after buying an additional 861,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,850,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,085,000 after buying an additional 255,079 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.24. The stock had a trading volume of 726,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,292. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4619 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

