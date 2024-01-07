Oldfield Partners LLP Invests $1.15 Million in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. Ally Financial makes up 0.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after buying an additional 4,005,417 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after buying an additional 2,884,833 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,679,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,780,000 after buying an additional 2,386,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 424.2% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,446,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after buying an additional 1,979,526 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,585,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,633. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.43. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLY. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

