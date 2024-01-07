Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.57% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,558,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,834,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,976,000 after buying an additional 626,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,245,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,718,000 after acquiring an additional 376,438 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,072,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,640 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,293,000 after acquiring an additional 662,346 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.40. 4,943,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,728,450. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $75.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

