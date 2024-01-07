Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $15.83 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.35% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $15,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 623.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.73. 573,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,862. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.95. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

