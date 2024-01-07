Waldron Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $21,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $241.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,297. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $258.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.