Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 809 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $24,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,073. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.67. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $219.06 and a 52-week high of $275.32.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

