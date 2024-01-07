Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) is Oldfield Partners LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Oldfield Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,741,400 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines makes up approximately 11.4% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $74,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,568 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $480,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,850 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 77,883 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.7% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 38,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Melius cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of LUV traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,492,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,859,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

