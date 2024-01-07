Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Acquired by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP grew its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Allegiant Travel makes up approximately 0.4% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $78.99. The company had a trading volume of 175,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,767. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.68. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $565.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.69 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $90,297.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,394.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $90,297.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,394.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $224,737.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,872 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

