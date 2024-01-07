Oldfield Partners LLP Lowers Stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Oldfield Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,100 shares during the period. Ternium accounts for about 2.6% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned about 0.21% of Ternium worth $16,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ternium by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,512,000 after acquiring an additional 827,276 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,715,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,466,000 after buying an additional 291,825 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 762,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,435,000 after buying an additional 231,034 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,767,000 after buying an additional 160,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its stake in Ternium by 4.2% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 583,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,125,000 after buying an additional 23,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

TX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ternium from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

NYSE TX traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,676. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.69. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 7.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.79%.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

