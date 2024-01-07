AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 95,277 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,277 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Eaton were worth $30,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 24.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at $267,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.6% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.86. 973,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $241.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.80. The company has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

