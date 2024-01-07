RWC Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group comprises approximately 2.3% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Omnicom Group worth $35,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $503,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 352,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $929,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.88. 1,115,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,110. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.76.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.