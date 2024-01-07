IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,835 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,795 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $17,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,895,233,000 after buying an additional 137,812 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,593,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,597,000 after buying an additional 804,805 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Cigna Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CI traded up $7.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.59. 1,996,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,287. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $319.92.
The Cigna Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.60.
About The Cigna Group
The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
