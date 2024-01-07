IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 510,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 139,344 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 7.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in CSX by 36.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 42.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $588,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 142.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,891 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $34.62. 7,085,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,462,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $35.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.