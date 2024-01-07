RWC Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 2.8% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $43,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,465. The firm has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMT

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.