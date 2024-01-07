IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $29.58 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,894 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $29,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on COP. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,984,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.71. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.