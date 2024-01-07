IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 5,128 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $35,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 1.0 %

Danaher stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,278. The stock has a market cap of $170.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

