Macroview Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,730 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,730 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Express by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after buying an additional 75,821 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of American Express by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $74,584,000 after buying an additional 99,813 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.50.
American Express Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.06. 2,170,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,913. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $189.51. The stock has a market cap of $137.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Express Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.
Insider Activity at American Express
In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Express
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.