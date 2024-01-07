Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,954,000 after buying an additional 765,160 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 90.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 614.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.37. The stock had a trading volume of 344,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,148. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $94.35. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.85.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

