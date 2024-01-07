Macroview Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,182 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.2 %

MS traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.24. 5,974,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,515,503. The company has a market cap of $153.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

