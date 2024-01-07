iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $193.25. The company had a trading volume of 40,796,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,977,752. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

