Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Position Increased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Graco by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Graco by 458.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $117,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.16. The company had a trading volume of 524,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,961. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.48. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

