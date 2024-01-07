First Merchants Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,307 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,440,000 after buying an additional 2,840,167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after buying an additional 3,230,134 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,210,000 after buying an additional 429,514 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,910,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,119. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.60. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.15.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
