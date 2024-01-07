Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Holdings Boosted by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after acquiring an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,551,938,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,934,919,000 after buying an additional 66,763 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,281.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,281.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $606,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,965,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,293 shares of company stock worth $12,135,724. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.9 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,435. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

