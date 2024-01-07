First Merchants Corp Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Merchants Corp lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,087,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,471. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.43 and a 200 day moving average of $163.68. The company has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

