BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Shares Sold by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MQT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,775. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

