First Merchants Corp Sells 342 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cummins by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI traded up $2.28 on Friday, hitting $238.16. 590,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,644. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.76.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMI

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.