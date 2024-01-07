Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is High Note Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. High Note Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 333,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $76.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.08.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

