DMC Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

DMC Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,766 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,297,000 after buying an additional 2,362,835 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of VZ traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,030,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,629,516. The stock has a market cap of $169.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

