First Merchants Corp Has $8.07 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,622 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.38. 2,156,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,819. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.62.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

