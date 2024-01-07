Seaview Investment Managers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 56,984 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $136.73 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $146.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.46 and a 200-day moving average of $120.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,120 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

