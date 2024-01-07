Chatham Capital Group Inc. Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.7% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $396.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.79. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $260.34 and a 12 month high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

