Strs Ohio Sells 9,178 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 354,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,178 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.9% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $197,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 34,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,862. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $4.29 on Friday, hitting $676.16. The stock had a trading volume of 717,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,167. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $668.81 and a 200 day moving average of $601.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.62 and a twelve month high of $720.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.59, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

