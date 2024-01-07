Access Financial Services Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 52,562 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.39 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.