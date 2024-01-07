Strs Ohio Purchases 80,000 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,045,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.18% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $57,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,473,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,307,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,081 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,493,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,493,729,000 after buying an additional 1,273,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,437,381,000 after buying an additional 367,417 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,119,000 after buying an additional 7,721,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,534,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $684,057,000 after buying an additional 1,962,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FIS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.4 %

FIS stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.41. 4,565,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,981,486. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.22. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.