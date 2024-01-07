XR Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 18,202 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Gainplan LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 190,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,946 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 59,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of SPXL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,917,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,686,351. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.73. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $105.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
