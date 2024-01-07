Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 1,577 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Masco were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 270.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 22.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $65.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $69.66.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

