Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $456.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,811. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

