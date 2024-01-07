Hills Bank & Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,372,000 after acquiring an additional 156,122,659 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after acquiring an additional 260,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,428,000 after acquiring an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.88.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $537.36. 385,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,003. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $568.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $495.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

