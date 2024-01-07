Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,648,000 after purchasing an additional 30,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $612,431,000 after acquiring an additional 58,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,456,000 after acquiring an additional 735,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,874,000 after acquiring an additional 26,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,891 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.50. 637,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $261.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.94.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

HII has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

