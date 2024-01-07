High Note Wealth LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

High Note Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
BATS:NUMG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,801 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $384.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
