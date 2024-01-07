DMC Group LLC Invests $214,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

DMC Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.6% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,775,000 after buying an additional 451,029 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,782 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 182.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 334.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 318,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Boston Scientific by 50.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 85,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,735 shares of company stock worth $13,333,510 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,936,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,963. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

