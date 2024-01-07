Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.48. The stock had a trading volume of 597,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.83 and a 1 year high of $149.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.99.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

