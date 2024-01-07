DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Raised by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

NYSE DD traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.69. 2,166,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,731. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

