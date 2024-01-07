Hills Bank & Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Free Report) by 277.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 117.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 78,098 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 92,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,724,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBML remained flat at $25.53 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 124,128 shares. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

