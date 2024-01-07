High Note Wealth LLC Sells 125 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

High Note Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,226,452,000 after acquiring an additional 227,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,874 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,049,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,142,000 after acquiring an additional 630,677 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

Shares of Lear stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.90. 665,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $117.79 and a 1-year high of $157.90. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.41.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Lear’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

